Nestlé Secures Final Singapore High Court Victory in Bitter Nescafé Joint Venture Dispute with Mahagitsiri Family

The High Court of Singapore and an international tribunal have ruled that Nestlé lawfully stripped the Mahagitsiri family’s QCP of its Nescafé production rights.



Global food and beverage giant Nestlé has issued a decisive market statement citing definitive rulings from the High Court of Singapore and an international arbitral tribunal, confirming that Quality Coffee Products Ltd (QCP)—a manufacturing firm owned by the prominent Mahagitsiri family—has held no legal right to produce Nescafé products since 31 December 2024.

The announcement, released on 21 May 2026, details the final resolution of international arbitration proceedings, even as parallel civil litigation in Thailand is transferred to a specialist international trade court.

The dispute marks a dramatic corporate fracture between Nestlé and one of Thailand's most influential industrial dynasties over the supply chain of the kingdom's leading instant coffee brand.

For decades, Nescafé’s dominant retail presence in Thailand relied on a tightly structured 50:50 joint venture. Under this framework, Quality Coffee Products Ltd (QCP) acted as the local manufacturing vehicle, blending the capital and regional footprint of billionaire tycoon Prayudh Mahagitsiri and his family with Nestlé’s global corporate infrastructure.

While the equity was split down the middle, the operational boundaries were distinct: Nestlé retained absolute ownership over all proprietary manufacturing technologies, formulas, and intellectual property.

Nestlé also maintained exclusive managerial control over QCP’s day-to-day operations, including the technical production, marketing strategy, and nationwide distribution of Nescafé products.

