Nestlé Secures Final Singapore High Court Victory in Bitter Nescafé Joint Venture Dispute with Mahagitsiri Family

The High Court of Singapore and an international tribunal have ruled that Nestlé lawfully stripped the Mahagitsiri family’s QCP of its Nescafé production rights.
Global food and beverage giant Nestlé has issued a decisive market statement citing definitive rulings from the High Court of Singapore and an international arbitral tribunal, confirming that Quality Coffee Products Ltd (QCP)—a manufacturing firm owned by the prominent Mahagitsiri family—has held no legal right to produce Nescafé products since 31 December 2024.
The announcement, released on 21 May 2026, details the final resolution of international arbitration proceedings, even as parallel civil litigation in Thailand is transferred to a specialist international trade court.
The dispute marks a dramatic corporate fracture between Nestlé and one of Thailand's most influential industrial dynasties over the supply chain of the kingdom's leading instant coffee brand.
For decades, Nescafé’s dominant retail presence in Thailand relied on a tightly structured 50:50 joint venture. Under this framework, Quality Coffee Products Ltd (QCP) acted as the local manufacturing vehicle, blending the capital and regional footprint of billionaire tycoon Prayudh Mahagitsiri and his family with Nestlé’s global corporate infrastructure.
While the equity was split down the middle, the operational boundaries were distinct: Nestlé retained absolute ownership over all proprietary manufacturing technologies, formulas, and intellectual property.
Nestlé also maintained exclusive managerial control over QCP’s day-to-day operations, including the technical production, marketing strategy, and nationwide distribution of Nescafé products.
The relationship fractured when Nestlé moved to terminate the joint venture agreement, effective 31 December 2024. Asserting that all production rights expired on that date, Nestlé sought to reclaim independent control of its brand footprint in Thailand.
The Mahagitsiri family contested the legality of this operational cutoff, sparking multi-jurisdictional legal battles across Singapore and Thailand to determine who ultimately controls the production lines of the nation's favourite coffee.
International Tribunal and Singapore High Court Back Nestlé
To resolve the impasse, the contractual validity of the termination was submitted to an international arbitral tribunal.
On 20 December 2024, the tribunal delivered its initial award, confirming that Nestlé’s termination of the QCP joint venture agreement was entirely lawful under the applicable statutes.
Seeking to overturn the arbitral findings, shareholders representing the Mahagitsiri interests launched appeals before the Singapore judicial system.
However, the High Court of Singapore decisively dismissed these applications on 4 March 2026, fully upholding the tribunal's initial ruling and dismissing all counter-petitions.
Nestlé has confirmed that this judicial decision represents the conclusive, binding end to the international dispute. The Swiss multinational noted that the Mahagitsiri-led QCP shareholders have formally acknowledged the High Court's decree, with all outstanding arbitration costs officially settled and transferred to Nestlé on 24 April 2026.
Thai Civil Litigation Transferred to Specialist Trade Court
While the international contractual battle has concluded in Nestlé's favour, domestic civil cases initiated by Prayudh Mahagitsiri and related parties against Nestlé and its Thai affiliates remain active.
In a significant procedural shift, the President of the Court of Appeal for Specialized Cases in Thailand has ordered that all related civil lawsuits be removed from standard civil jurisdiction.
The cases have been officially transferred to the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court, a specialised bench equipped to adjudicate cross-border corporate contracts and intellectual property protections.
Nestlé stated that these domestic proceedings remain ongoing and that the company is cooperating fully with Thai judicial authorities.
Strategic Implications for the Thai Coffee Market
The definitive end of the production agreement is being watched closely by consumer goods analysts across Southeast Asia. Nescafé remains the undisputed market leader in Thailand's multi-billion baht instant coffee market, meaning any structural shift in its manufacturing supply chain could reverberate from automated processing plants down to domestic agricultural networks.
Nestlé used the statement to reassure the market, distributors, and agrarian stakeholders that its long-term investment strategy in Thailand remains unchanged, pointing to its 130-year operational history in the country.
"NESCAFÉ remains Thailand’s favourite coffee brand and one of the country’s most trusted brands," Nestlé stated, emphasising its role as a major industrial purchaser of locally grown Thai coffee beans. The conglomerate reiterated its commitment to strict corporate governance, continuous product innovation, and ongoing economic support for Thai coffee farmers.