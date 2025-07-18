Court Rules Against Mahagitsiri in Nestlé Coffee Dispute

In a significant development in the ongoing business dispute between the Mahagitsiri family and Nestlé, the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court has revoked an interim injunction that aimed to alter voting rules at their joint venture, Quality Coffee Products Co. Ltd. (QCP).
This ruling effectively means that any board resolutions made by the Mahagitsiri family at QCP must continue to receive Nestlé's approval, as per the original company regulations.
The decision marks the latest turn in a complex disagreement that has led to the unravelling of a more than three-decade-long partnership in "Nescafé" production under the QCP banner.
The interim injunction, which the Mahagitsiri family had sought to change voting regulations for QCP board meetings, was formally revoked by the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court on 17 July 2025.
Consequently, QCP must now revert to its prior company regulations, ensuring that any resolution proposed by the Mahagitsiri family group on the QCP board can only pass with the concurrent consent of Nestlé's board representatives.
Meanwhile, the Bangkok South Civil Court continues to hear Nestlé's request for the dissolution of QCP.
In an additional measure, the Mahagitsiri family shareholders are now required to submit monthly income and expenditure accounts, along with asset and liability statements for QCP, to the Bangkok South Civil Court.
This is intended to safeguard the interests of both QCP and Nestlé's shareholders.
Nestlé has reiterated its commitment to conducting its business operations based on principles of good governance and strict adherence to all relevant laws, expressing its willingness to provide accurate information to all stakeholders.