Nestlé-Mahagitsiri dispute: Court rejects advisory firm appointment to manage assets

The ongoing dispute between Nestlé and the Mahagitsiri family continues, following Nestlé's termination of its agreement with Quality Coffee Products Co., Ltd. (QCP) to produce Nescafé in 2021. The termination, confirmed by an international arbitration ruling, effectively ended the contract on December 31, 2024.

Since the termination, the shareholders of both parties have failed to reach an agreement regarding the future operations of QCP, leading to legal actions throughout the year.

In response, Nestlé appointed Grant Thornton Specialist Advisory Services Ltd. to manage the assets of QCP.

However, in a recent ruling, the South Bangkok Civil Court rejected Nestlé’s request to appoint Grant Thornton as the temporary administrator for QCP’s assets during the ongoing dispute between the two shareholders.