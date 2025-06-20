Court orders transfer of Nestlé case to Intellectual Property Court, Nescafé operations continue in Thailand

On June 20, the Appeal Court for Specialized Cases ruled to transfer the Nestlé case involving the Mahagitsiri family from Minburi Civil Court to the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court. This decision ensures that Nescafé products will continue to be sold in Thailand as usual.

The case began when Nestlé, owner of the Nescafé brand, requested that the President of the Appeal Court for Specialized Cases review the jurisdiction of the case between Nestlé and the Mahagitsiri family, determining whether it should remain under the jurisdiction of the Minburi Civil Court or be moved to the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court.

At 09:00 am on June 20, the Minburi Civil Court read the decision by the President of the Appeal Court for Specialized Cases. The decision confirmed that the case would be transferred to the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court, allowing Nestlé to continue its operations, including the production, import, and sale of Nescafé in Thailand.