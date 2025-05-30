Nestlé sues Prayudh, Chalermchai for 577M baht over Nescafé split

Nestlé Thailand has provided an update on the ongoing trademark dispute over the Nescafé brand, following a recent court session on May 28, 2025.

The case involves Nestlé S.A. of Switzerland, as the owner of the Nescafé trademark, and Nestlé Thailand, which holds exclusive rights to use the trademark in the country, against Thai business figures Prayudh Mahagitsiri and Chalermchai Mahagitsiri.

The lawsuit stems from alleged actions that have impacted the rights to the Nescafé trademark in Thailand.

Nestlé is seeking 577 million baht in damages, calculated from an eight-day suspension of Nescafé sales. The Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court issued a temporary injunction, confirming that Nestlé Thailand holds exclusive rights to use the “Nescafé” and “เนสกาแฟ” trademarks within Thailand.