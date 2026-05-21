Thailand updates visa-free rules after scrapping 60-day scheme

Why the 60-day scheme is being cancelled

The 60-day visa-free scheme had been introduced to stimulate tourism and the economy, but it later came under review amid concerns over security, illegal work, nominee businesses and transnational crime.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul earlier said Thailand would restore previous visa rules for affected countries, with most returning to stays of around 30 days. He said the review would take both security and economic considerations into account, with the focus shifting from visitor numbers alone to “quality tourists”.

Travellers already in Thailand can stay until current permission expires

Foreigners who entered Thailand under the existing visa exemption rules, or who plan to travel before the new measures take effect, will still be allowed to remain in the country until their permitted stay expires.

After the new measures take effect, foreign travellers may enter Thailand under the revised visa schemes, bilateral visa exemption agreements, or an appropriate visa applied for through Thailand’s e-Visa system.

Updated country lists by visa category

30-day visa exemption for tourism, or Phor 30

The 54 countries and territories are:

Australia

Ukraine

Israel

Malaysia

Singapore

Taiwan

Austria

Finland

Italy

Netherlands

Slovakia

Turkey

Bahrain

France

Japan

New Zealand

Slovenia

Fiji

Belgium

Georgia

Jordan

Norway

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Bhutan

Germany

Kuwait

Oman

South Africa

Brunei

Greece

Kyrgyzstan

Philippines

United States

Canada

Hungary

Latvia

Poland

Sweden

Czechia

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Portugal

Switzerland

Denmark

Indonesia

Lithuania

Qatar

United Arab Emirates

Estonia

Ireland

Luxembourg

Romania

United Kingdom

15-day visa exemption for tourism, or Phor 15

The three countries and territories are:

Seychelles

Maldives

Mauritius

Visa on Arrival, or VOA

The four countries and territories are:

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Serbia

India

90-day reciprocal visa exemption, or Phor Phor 90

The five countries and territories are:

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Brazil

South Korea

30-day reciprocal visa exemption, or Phor Phor 30

The text states that this category covers nine countries and territories, but lists seven:

China

Hong Kong

Russia

Laos

Macau

Timor-Leste

Kazakhstan

14-day reciprocal visa exemption, or Phor Phor 14

The two countries and territories are:

Cambodia

Myanmar — by air only

What reciprocal visa exemption means

The abbreviation Phor Phor refers to reciprocal visa exemption arrangements. This means countries or territories that allow Thai nationals to enter without a visa receive the same treatment from Thailand.