Thailand updates visa-free rules after scrapping 60-day scheme

THURSDAY, MAY 21, 2026
Thailand updates visa-free rules after scrapping 60-day scheme

Thailand has updated its visa-free entry rules after cancelling the 60-day exemption for 93 countries and territories.

Thailand has updated its visa-free entry and visa privilege rules for 2026 after the Cabinet approved the cancellation of the 60-day visa-free scheme for 93 countries and territories.

The Department of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Cabinet approved the revised visa exemption and Visa on Arrival measures on May 19, 2026, as part of a wider effort to reorganise Thailand’s visa categories and reduce confusion over entry privileges.

One country, one visa privilege

The revised system is based on the principle of “one country, one Thai visa exemption privilege”, aimed at creating clearer and more consistent standards for foreign travellers.

Thailand updates visa-free rules after scrapping 60-day scheme

Under the new framework, Thailand will:

  • Grant one visa exemption privilege per country or territory
  • Cancel the 60-day visa exemption scheme, or Phor 60, for all 93 countries and territories
  • Revise the 30-day tourism visa exemption scheme, or Phor 30, reducing the list from 57 to 54 countries and territories
  • Introduce a new 15-day tourism visa exemption scheme, or Phor 15, for three countries and territories
  • Reduce the Visa on Arrival, or VOA, list from 31 to four countries and territories

The measures will be issued under three Ministry of Interior notifications and will take effect 15 days after they are published in the Royal Gazette.

Why the 60-day scheme is being cancelled

The 60-day visa-free scheme had been introduced to stimulate tourism and the economy, but it later came under review amid concerns over security, illegal work, nominee businesses and transnational crime.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul earlier said Thailand would restore previous visa rules for affected countries, with most returning to stays of around 30 days. He said the review would take both security and economic considerations into account, with the focus shifting from visitor numbers alone to “quality tourists”.

Travellers already in Thailand can stay until current permission expires

Foreigners who entered Thailand under the existing visa exemption rules, or who plan to travel before the new measures take effect, will still be allowed to remain in the country until their permitted stay expires.

After the new measures take effect, foreign travellers may enter Thailand under the revised visa schemes, bilateral visa exemption agreements, or an appropriate visa applied for through Thailand’s e-Visa system.

Thailand updates visa-free rules after scrapping 60-day scheme

Updated country lists by visa category

30-day visa exemption for tourism, or Phor 30

The 54 countries and territories are:

  • Australia
  • Ukraine
  • Israel
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Taiwan
  • Austria
  • Finland
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Slovakia
  • Turkey
  • Bahrain
  • France
  • Japan
  • New Zealand
  • Slovenia
  • Fiji
  • Belgium
  • Georgia
  • Jordan
  • Norway
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Spain
  • Bhutan
  • Germany
  • Kuwait
  • Oman
  • South Africa
  • Brunei
  • Greece
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Philippines
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Hungary
  • Latvia
  • Poland
  • Sweden
  • Czechia
  • Iceland
  • Liechtenstein
  • Portugal
  • Switzerland
  • Denmark
  • Indonesia
  • Lithuania
  • Qatar
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Estonia
  • Ireland
  • Luxembourg
  • Romania
  • United Kingdom

15-day visa exemption for tourism, or Phor 15

The three countries and territories are:

  • Seychelles
  • Maldives
  • Mauritius
  • Visa on Arrival, or VOA

The four countries and territories are:

  • Azerbaijan
  • Belarus
  • Serbia
  • India

90-day reciprocal visa exemption, or Phor Phor 90

The five countries and territories are:

  • Argentina
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • Brazil
  • South Korea

30-day reciprocal visa exemption, or Phor Phor 30

The text states that this category covers nine countries and territories, but lists seven:

  • China
  • Hong Kong
  • Russia
  • Laos
  • Macau
  • Timor-Leste
  • Kazakhstan

14-day reciprocal visa exemption, or Phor Phor 14

The two countries and territories are:

  • Cambodia
  • Myanmar — by air only

What reciprocal visa exemption means

The abbreviation Phor Phor refers to reciprocal visa exemption arrangements. This means countries or territories that allow Thai nationals to enter without a visa receive the same treatment from Thailand.

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