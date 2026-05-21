Thailand updates visa-free rules after scrapping 60-day scheme

Thailand has updated its visa-free entry and visa privilege rules for 2026 after the Cabinet approved the cancellation of the 60-day visa-free scheme for 93 countries and territories.
The Department of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Cabinet approved the revised visa exemption and Visa on Arrival measures on May 19, 2026, as part of a wider effort to reorganise Thailand’s visa categories and reduce confusion over entry privileges.
The revised system is based on the principle of “one country, one Thai visa exemption privilege”, aimed at creating clearer and more consistent standards for foreign travellers.
Under the new framework, Thailand will:
The measures will be issued under three Ministry of Interior notifications and will take effect 15 days after they are published in the Royal Gazette.
The 60-day visa-free scheme had been introduced to stimulate tourism and the economy, but it later came under review amid concerns over security, illegal work, nominee businesses and transnational crime.
Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul earlier said Thailand would restore previous visa rules for affected countries, with most returning to stays of around 30 days. He said the review would take both security and economic considerations into account, with the focus shifting from visitor numbers alone to “quality tourists”.
Foreigners who entered Thailand under the existing visa exemption rules, or who plan to travel before the new measures take effect, will still be allowed to remain in the country until their permitted stay expires.
After the new measures take effect, foreign travellers may enter Thailand under the revised visa schemes, bilateral visa exemption agreements, or an appropriate visa applied for through Thailand’s e-Visa system.
30-day visa exemption for tourism, or Phor 30
The 54 countries and territories are:
15-day visa exemption for tourism, or Phor 15
The three countries and territories are:
The four countries and territories are:
90-day reciprocal visa exemption, or Phor Phor 90
The five countries and territories are:
30-day reciprocal visa exemption, or Phor Phor 30
The text states that this category covers nine countries and territories, but lists seven:
14-day reciprocal visa exemption, or Phor Phor 14
The two countries and territories are:
The abbreviation Phor Phor refers to reciprocal visa exemption arrangements. This means countries or territories that allow Thai nationals to enter without a visa receive the same treatment from Thailand.