Fuel costs force cancellation of over 200 Chinese charter flights to Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) says surging global fuel prices have led to the cancellation of more than 200 Chinese charter flights to Thailand, prompting the agency to consider extending its Thailand Summer Blast campaign until September.

Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT deputy governor for international marketing for Asia and the South Pacific, said on Thursday (May 21) that Thailand welcomed around 13.1 million foreign tourists during the first four months of 2026.

Although the overall figure remained slightly down by about 3% compared with 2025, short-haul markets continued to account for the majority of arrivals. They made up 64% of total foreign visitors, or around 8.29 million people.

China remained the top source market with 2.1 million arrivals, followed by Malaysia with 1.47 million. India is expected to reach 1 million arrivals soon, Pattaraanong said.

However, she noted that while the Chinese market appeared to be returning to positive growth, the improvement must be viewed against last year’s low base.