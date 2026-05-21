Fuel costs force cancellation of over 200 Chinese charter flights to Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) says surging global fuel prices have led to the cancellation of more than 200 Chinese charter flights to Thailand, prompting the agency to consider extending its Thailand Summer Blast campaign until September.
Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT deputy governor for international marketing for Asia and the South Pacific, said on Thursday (May 21) that Thailand welcomed around 13.1 million foreign tourists during the first four months of 2026.
Although the overall figure remained slightly down by about 3% compared with 2025, short-haul markets continued to account for the majority of arrivals. They made up 64% of total foreign visitors, or around 8.29 million people.
China remained the top source market with 2.1 million arrivals, followed by Malaysia with 1.47 million. India is expected to reach 1 million arrivals soon, Pattaraanong said.
However, she noted that while the Chinese market appeared to be returning to positive growth, the improvement must be viewed against last year’s low base.
Pattaraanong said Thailand’s tourism sector was facing a major challenge from rising global energy and oil prices, driven by the impact of the war in the Middle East.
The increase has directly affected airline operating costs, particularly for charter flights from Chinese cities, including Chengdu and Guangzhou. More than 200 charter flights have been cancelled, she said.
The cancellations reflect growing pressure on operators, who are struggling to absorb higher jet fuel costs. Although TAT provides a subsidy of 350,000 baht per charter flight, Pattaraanong said Thailand’s support was less competitive than that of some rival destinations, which offer between 500,000 baht and 1 million baht per flight.
“As a result, the Thailand Summer Blast campaign, which was originally due to end in June, still has around 70 million baht in unused funds because some flight quotas have been returned,” Pattaraanong said.
“TAT is therefore preparing to review the legal requirements for extending the campaign until September, so the remaining budget can be used to stimulate long-haul markets and the incentive travel segment, where demand remains steady.”
Pattaraanong said cost pressures were not the only concern for the Chinese market. TAT is also closely monitoring Thailand’s safety image following negative social media reports about Chinese tourists allegedly going missing.
Although the embassy has begun issuing explanations, she said the situation still needs close monitoring because it could affect traveller confidence.
She also pointed to clear changes in tourist behaviour. More Chinese visitors are shifting away from group tours towards independent travel, choosing destinations based on their own interests and specific purposes.
These include travelling for fan meetings, concerts such as those by Jay Chou, music festivals such as Tomorrowland, trail running and adventure activities, many of which involve higher spending.
To respond to market volatility, TAT is preparing to push its “NEXT” strategy, which focuses on new segments, experience-based tourism, wider partnerships and sustainable growth.
Under the New Segment approach, TAT will target new traveller groups, including China’s “Silver Age” tourists who enjoy activities that showcase their skills, such as tai chi performances or fashion shows in Thailand. The agency will also focus on female travellers from Japan.
The Experience Economy strategy aims to move beyond conventional tourism products and sell deeper travel experiences, such as Thai cooking classes that connect visitors with local sources of ingredients.
The Exchange Ecosystem approach will build partnerships outside the tourism industry, including with mobile phone operators and department stores, to exchange customer databases and expand market reach.
The Sustainable Growth pillar will focus on balancing visitor numbers and travel periods, reducing overreliance on any single market and promoting secondary cities to spread tourism income to local communities.
“The concerns arising from the Middle East impact must be monitored closely, along with markets that require particular attention, such as South Korea,” Pattaraanong said.
She noted that South Korean arrivals to Thailand fell by 19% during the first four months, saying TAT is urgently looking into the real causes, whether they stem from the domestic economy, exchange rates or changing behaviour as more Koreans choose to travel domestically.
“The Indian market continues to grow well, but we must also watch for possible flight reductions and future visa policy changes,” she added.