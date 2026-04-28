Toyota-Backed Joby Begins New York Flying Car Trial Flights

Joby Aviation Inc., a US startup supported by Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp., said Monday it has started demonstration flights of its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft in New York.
The eVTOL aircraft, often described as a flying car, operated between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Manhattan.
Toyota has invested $894 million in Joby Aviation and has also taken part in the startup’s work on aircraft design and electrification technologies.
US media outlets reported that Joby Aviation will carry out test flights this week on New York City’s existing helicopter routes. The flights will have pilots on board but will not carry passengers.
Joby Aviation said it hopes to launch passenger services using eVTOL aircraft in New York, Texas and other states as early as the second half of this year.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]