Toyota-Backed Joby Begins New York Flying Car Trial Flights

TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2026
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Jiji Press
Toyota-Backed Joby Begins New York Flying Car Trial Flights

Joby Aviation begins pilot-only eVTOL demonstrations between JFK and Manhattan as it targets passenger services in New York, Texas and other states later this year.

  • Toyota-backed startup Joby Aviation has begun demonstration flights of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, or "flying car," in New York.
  • The trial flights are being conducted by pilots without passengers on existing helicopter routes between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Manhattan.
  • Toyota has invested $894 million in Joby and has collaborated on the aircraft's design and electrification technologies.
  • Joby aims to launch commercial passenger services in New York and other states as early as the second half of this year, following the trials.

Joby Aviation Inc., a US startup supported by Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp., said Monday it has started demonstration flights of its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft in New York.

The eVTOL aircraft, often described as a flying car, operated between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Manhattan.

Toyota has invested $894 million in Joby Aviation and has also taken part in the startup’s work on aircraft design and electrification technologies.

US media outlets reported that Joby Aviation will carry out test flights this week on New York City’s existing helicopter routes. The flights will have pilots on board but will not carry passengers.

Joby Aviation said it hopes to launch passenger services using eVTOL aircraft in New York, Texas and other states as early as the second half of this year.

Toyota-Backed Joby Begins New York Flying Car Trial Flights

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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