Bank of Japan Holds Rate as Inflation Outlook Climbs on Crude Costs

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept monetary policy unchanged on Tuesday (April 28), even as it lifted its inflation outlook for fiscal 2026 because of higher crude oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.

At the end of its two-day meeting, the BOJ’s Policy Board voted six to three to continue guiding the unsecured overnight call rate, Japan’s benchmark short-term interest rate, to around 0.75 per cent.

The rate had been raised from around 0.5 per cent under a decision made in December last year.

The three dissenting Policy Board members called for the policy rate to be increased to around 1.0 per cent.