South Korea’s envoy urges stable security cooperation with Japan

South Korea's Ambassador to Japan, Lee Hyuk, on Monday emphasised the need for stable security cooperation between the two East Asian neighbours.

At an event hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate, in Tokyo, Lee said that South Korea and Japan need to promote stable and innovative exchanges and cooperation in the area of security amid an increasingly uncertain international situation.

The world is in the most precarious situation since the Cold War, Lee said, apparently keeping in mind the strategic rivalry between the United States and China, the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, and North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.