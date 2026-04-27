Toyota logs record FY2025 sales as hybrids offset tariff strain

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday (April 27) that its parent-only global vehicle sales reached a record high in fiscal 2025, thanks to the popularity of its hybrid vehicles, especially in the North American market, despite higher tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Toyota's global sales grew 2.0 per cent from the previous year to 10,477,325 units, up for the first time in two years.

Of the total, overseas sales increased 2.7 per cent to 9,002,666 units, with North American sales jumping 7.2 per cent.