Thai Airways raises fuel surcharge on Japan routes as jet fuel soars

MONDAY, APRIL 27, 2026
Thai Airways raises fuel surcharge on Japan routes as jet fuel soars

New charges will apply to tickets issued from May 1 for Bangkok flights serving Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka and Sapporo.

  • Thai Airways is increasing its fuel surcharge on routes between Bangkok and five major Japanese cities due to soaring global aviation fuel prices.
  • The new, higher surcharge will apply to all tickets issued on or after May 1, 2026.
  • The revised surcharge will be US$140 for Economy class (up from US$55) and US$170 for Royal First and Royal Silk classes (up from US$80).

Thai Airways International announced on April 27, 2026, that it would adjust its fuel surcharge for tickets on international routes in response to volatile aviation fuel prices in the global market.

The airline said aviation fuel prices had risen significantly above earlier projections, making it necessary to revise the surcharge.

The company is also setting a new effective date for the revised rates, which are currently being submitted for approval by the relevant aviation regulatory authorities.

Thai Airways raises fuel surcharge on Japan routes as jet fuel soars

Thai Airways raises jet fuel surcharge on Japan routes: which routes are affected

The affected routes are:

  • Suvarnabhumi Airport – Tokyo
  • Suvarnabhumi Airport – Nagoya
  • Suvarnabhumi Airport – Osaka
  • Suvarnabhumi Airport – Fukuoka
  • Suvarnabhumi Airport – Sapporo

The new fuel surcharge will be collected per flight sector and per travel segment.

Thai Airways raises fuel surcharge on Japan routes as jet fuel soars

The increase will apply to tickets issued from May 1, 2026, onwards on routes between Bangkok and major cities in Japan.

The revised fuel surcharge rates for Japan routes are as follows:

Royal First: US$170, up from US$80, or around THB6,200

Royal Silk: US$170, up from US$80, or around THB6,200

Economy class: US$140, up from US$55, or around THB5,100

Tickets issued on or before April 30, 2026, will remain subject to the previous rates.

The surcharge will be collected in US dollars, while the actual amount paid in baht will depend on the exchange rate on the ticket issuance date.

The increase comes amid the impact of the Middle East conflict, which has pushed up oil prices.

Aviation fuel, or Jet A-1, has risen two to three times compared with the period before the conflict.

The price has climbed from US$80 per barrel to more than US$240 per barrel, raising flight operating costs from the previous level, when fuel accounted for around 30% of the cost of each flight.

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