Thai Airways raises fuel surcharge on Japan routes as jet fuel soars

Thai Airways International announced on April 27, 2026, that it would adjust its fuel surcharge for tickets on international routes in response to volatile aviation fuel prices in the global market.
The airline said aviation fuel prices had risen significantly above earlier projections, making it necessary to revise the surcharge.
The company is also setting a new effective date for the revised rates, which are currently being submitted for approval by the relevant aviation regulatory authorities.
Thai Airways raises jet fuel surcharge on Japan routes: which routes are affected
The affected routes are:
The new fuel surcharge will be collected per flight sector and per travel segment.
The increase will apply to tickets issued from May 1, 2026, onwards on routes between Bangkok and major cities in Japan.
The revised fuel surcharge rates for Japan routes are as follows:
Royal First: US$170, up from US$80, or around THB6,200
Royal Silk: US$170, up from US$80, or around THB6,200
Economy class: US$140, up from US$55, or around THB5,100
Tickets issued on or before April 30, 2026, will remain subject to the previous rates.
The surcharge will be collected in US dollars, while the actual amount paid in baht will depend on the exchange rate on the ticket issuance date.
The increase comes amid the impact of the Middle East conflict, which has pushed up oil prices.
Aviation fuel, or Jet A-1, has risen two to three times compared with the period before the conflict.
The price has climbed from US$80 per barrel to more than US$240 per barrel, raising flight operating costs from the previous level, when fuel accounted for around 30% of the cost of each flight.