Thai Airways raises fuel surcharge on Japan routes as jet fuel soars

The increase will apply to tickets issued from May 1, 2026, onwards on routes between Bangkok and major cities in Japan.

The revised fuel surcharge rates for Japan routes are as follows:

Royal First: US$170, up from US$80, or around THB6,200

Royal Silk: US$170, up from US$80, or around THB6,200

Economy class: US$140, up from US$55, or around THB5,100

Tickets issued on or before April 30, 2026, will remain subject to the previous rates.

The surcharge will be collected in US dollars, while the actual amount paid in baht will depend on the exchange rate on the ticket issuance date.

The increase comes amid the impact of the Middle East conflict, which has pushed up oil prices.

Aviation fuel, or Jet A-1, has risen two to three times compared with the period before the conflict.

The price has climbed from US$80 per barrel to more than US$240 per barrel, raising flight operating costs from the previous level, when fuel accounted for around 30% of the cost of each flight.