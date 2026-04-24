Thai Airways explains flight cuts amid fuel crisis and slowing demand

Chai Eamsiri, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, said the airline’s decision to reduce and cancel more than 46 flights on both domestic and international routes from May 2026 was part of its flight-management plan to align operations with the current situation.

He stressed that the move was not a permanent route cancellation, adding that the company would continue to operate as usual and maintain flights for passengers on every route.

The key factors behind the decision were rising energy prices and slower passenger travel demand, with travellers delaying decisions amid economic uncertainty and higher living costs.

As a result, bookings on some flights have remained low, particularly close to departure dates.

The airline therefore needed to adjust its flight plan to improve resource efficiency, reduce flights with large numbers of empty seats and merge some services.

Chai confirmed that passengers would still have travel options and would be able to change flights.