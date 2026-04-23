Oil crisis hits Lufthansa as group cancels 20,000 flights through October

Lufthansa Group has announced a major schedule adjustment, cancelling more than 20,000 short-haul flights through October 2026 in an effort to reduce the impact of soaring jet fuel costs.
The reduction amounts to about 1% of passenger capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), during the summer season, according to the group’s official statement released this week.
The cancelled flights are expected to save around 40,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel, the price of which has surged sharply amid the conflict involving Iran.
Lufthansa Group said it is focusing on reducing unprofitable services while restructuring its European route network to improve efficiency. The plan covers the group’s six main hubs: Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Brussels and Rome, while long-haul connectivity will be maintained.
Some short-haul routes will be cancelled outright, while others will be consolidated through alternative hubs within the group. Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways are all involved in the network integration plan aimed at improving efficiency and cutting overall costs.
Despite the reductions, Lufthansa said it would continue to operate its global route network as normal, particularly on long-haul services.
The group added that it is also using fuel management measures, including physical advance procurement and price hedging, to help maintain operational stability while energy markets remain volatile.