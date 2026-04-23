Oil crisis hits Lufthansa as group cancels 20,000 flights through October

Lufthansa Group has announced a major schedule adjustment, cancelling more than 20,000 short-haul flights through October 2026 in an effort to reduce the impact of soaring jet fuel costs.

The reduction amounts to about 1% of passenger capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), during the summer season, according to the group’s official statement released this week.

The cancelled flights are expected to save around 40,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel, the price of which has surged sharply amid the conflict involving Iran.