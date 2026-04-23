Public Health Ministry tightens cannabis controls with GIS mapping

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is using GIS mapping to control cannabis shops nationwide as Thailand pushes to regulate cannabis use in a more systematic and comprehensive way, with the key aim of restricting use to medical purposes only.

Dr Thewan Thanirat, Deputy Director-General of the department, said on Wednesday that officials are also working to make oversight measures clearer and more effective while the related legal process is still under way.

MC-GIS deployed to monitor licensed operators

As part of the effort, the department has adopted Medical Cannabis GIS, or MC-GIS, as a key tool for supervising licensed businesses dealing in controlled herbal products, specifically cannabis. Under the system, any shop shown on the map must be a business that holds valid licences for sale and processing and is still operating normally.