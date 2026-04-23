Public Health Ministry tightens cannabis controls with GIS mapping

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is using GIS mapping to control cannabis shops nationwide as Thailand pushes to regulate cannabis use in a more systematic and comprehensive way, with the key aim of restricting use to medical purposes only.
Dr Thewan Thanirat, Deputy Director-General of the department, said on Wednesday that officials are also working to make oversight measures clearer and more effective while the related legal process is still under way.
As part of the effort, the department has adopted Medical Cannabis GIS, or MC-GIS, as a key tool for supervising licensed businesses dealing in controlled herbal products, specifically cannabis. Under the system, any shop shown on the map must be a business that holds valid licences for sale and processing and is still operating normally.
The platform is also intended to improve public safety by allowing people to check online whether a cannabis outlet is legally licensed, giving them greater confidence when seeking access to medical cannabis. At the same time, the system strengthens proactive enforcement by helping officials monitor businesses more closely and ensure they comply with the law more effectively.
According to the latest figures, there have been 18,517 cannabis-related establishments in total. Of those, 7,131 closed after failing to renew their licences in 2025, leaving 11,386 cannabis shops still operating legally at present.
Dr Thewan said the GIS pinning system forms part of a proactive measure to build a verification process that is transparent and fair, while also reinforcing confidence that cannabis will be used appropriately for the health of the public.
He added that the Medical Cannabis GIS information system can also be used to check details of legally licensed cannabis businesses and cultivation plots through the department’s website.
Members of the public can report suspected illegal operators via the Traffy Fondue Line application, while business operators and members of the public seeking further information may contact the Medical Cannabis Division of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine during official working hours.