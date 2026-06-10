DTAM advances five strategies to promote Thai kratom globally

Dr Thewan Thaneerat, deputy director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM), said kratom, or “Mitragyna speciosa”, is a native herb long connected with Thai traditional medicine, local ways of life and traditional knowledge.

Its removal from the narcotics list in 2021 marked a significant turning point, opening opportunities for research, economic value creation and broad commercial development, especially after kratom was promoted as one of the country’s target herbs, or Herbal Champions, in 2023.

The department has therefore drawn up the “National Kratom Research and Development Plan” to set a systematic development direction in line with international standards.