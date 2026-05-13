Thailand rebrands hot springs into Asian wellness hub destinations

Thailand is turning “assets beneath the ground” into an “economic treasure” by rebranding around 110-118 hot springs nationwide as a key mechanism for driving the economy and public wellbeing.
Under the “Thai Wellness Destination: Namphu Ron” project (namphu ron means “hot springs” in Thai), the focus is on moving from general leisure attractions to integrated health service systems with international standards and a distinctive Thai identity.
The aim is to push Thailand towards becoming a global centre for wellness tourism and to create a new image for the country as an “Asian Wellness Namphu Ron Hub”.
However, past development has still lacked clear central standards and the systematic integration of health knowledge.
The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has therefore prepared the draft “Manual on Standards for the Assessment and Development of Thailand’s Wellness Hot Springs” to serve as a framework for upgrading service quality, strengthening confidence in safety among service users, and preserving Thai wisdom through innovation and international standards, to create a Thai wellness experience that is distinctive on the global stage.
The scope of the assessment criteria for the “wellness hot spring site standard” covers operations from potential analysis, quality assessment and development of service components to the upgrading of sites into standardised wellness tourism destinations that can compete internationally.
It covers seven key areas:
The assessment across all seven criteria will divide wellness hot springs into four levels.
Therapy reaching the “six sense bases”
Dr Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee, director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, told Bangkokbiznews that the heart of upgrading wellness hot springs was the concrete integration of Thai traditional medical wisdom with natural mineral water resources, with three pillars at the centre of service design: local Thai cuisine, Thai herbs and Thai treatments.
Upgrading hot springs under this standard will not be merely about soaking in water for traditional relaxation.
It will create holistic health programmes covering physical, mental and emotional dimensions, with experiences designed through the “six sense bases”: eye, ear, nose, tongue, body and mind.
This is intended to help service users achieve real health outcomes, such as using suitable temperatures and durations in line with hydrotherapy principles, using herbs in steaming or compress treatments to enhance health care or treatment, and providing local Thai cuisine adjusted to balance a person’s constitutional element.
In terms of health impact, developing hot springs into centres for systematic preventive and rehabilitative health care includes health screening before users receive services and personalised advice from specialised personnel.
The expected results are to help improve people’s quality of life, reduce stress and promote appropriate long-term health behaviour, in line with global health care trends that emphasise restoring balance in life and preventing chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
In terms of economic momentum, upgrading wellness hot springs is seen as an important opportunity to generate revenue for the country and stimulate the grassroots economy.
Based on 2023 data, Thailand’s wellness economy was worth as much as THB1.4 trillion, with wellness tourism generating more than THB419 billion, while the Thai wellness market grew by 28.4% within a single year and was worth more than US$40.5 billion in total.
Developing “hot springs” to international standards is forecast to help increase added economic value and wellness tourism revenue by 15-20% within five years.
It is also expected to create more than 5,000-10,000 jobs in local communities through the development of entrepreneurs and wellness personnel nationwide.
When compared with international hot spring development, the model reflects diverse approaches to value creation and management according to each country’s context.
Japan, for example, places importance on preserving cultural identity alongside service standards, with onsen culture systematically linked to lifestyles, health and relaxation.
European countries such as Germany and Hungary, meanwhile, have developed hot springs in a therapeutic medical model, integrating them with public health systems and strict certification standards.
“Thailand is creating a new standard led by Thai identity and wisdom, setting it apart from Japanese onsen or Europe’s therapeutic medical hot spring model. It will enhance Thailand’s competitiveness in the global market and attract tourists, with Thailand positioned as an Asian Wellness Namphu Ron Hub.”
The development of “wellness hot springs” under the “Thai Wellness Destination: Namphu Ron” standard is therefore not merely a tourism site development project, but a strategy to turn natural resources into economic and health assets.