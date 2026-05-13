Royal Pop arrives as AP and Swatch turn Royal Oak codes into pocket watches

It is major news that has sent shockwaves through the watch industry, as Swatch and Audemars Piguet (AP) officially announce their collaboration on the “Royal Pop” collection, which will go on sale on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

This marks the first time Swatch Group has teamed up with an ultra-luxury brand outside its own group. Omega and Blancpain, which previously collaborated with Swatch, are both part of Swatch Group.

The campaign first sparked attention during Watches and Wonders 2026 in April, beginning with an advertisement in The Guardian carrying the mysterious message: “The real wonders are happening in May.”

Swatch has now revealed the full Royal Pop product line, along with all details. In short, the collection comes in the form of a pocket watch, with a Bioceramic case measuring 40mm in diameter and 8.4mm thick. It preserves the signature codes of the Royal Oak series, including the octagonal bezel, eight screws and Grande Tapisserie-patterned dial.

The collection comes in eight colours and is divided into two classic pocket-watch styles: the Lépine model, with the crown at 12 o’clock, and the Savonnette model, with a small seconds subdial at 6 o’clock and the crown at 3 o’clock.

Its most distinctive feature is the way it can be worn, inspired by Swatch’s “Pop” series from the 1990s. Users can wear it on a neck strap, clip it to a bag or even place it on the small stand included in the box, turning it into a desk clock.