Japan April bankruptcies climb to 12-year monthly high as costs rise

Corporate bankruptcies in Japan involving debts of at least 10 million yen rose to 883 in April, up 6.6 per cent from a year earlier and the highest figure for the month in 12 years, Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. said on Wednesday (May 13).

Failures blamed mainly on rising prices jumped 51.7 per cent to 85, as companies struggled with higher costs linked to a weaker yen and soaring raw material prices.

A Tokyo Shoko Research official warned that pressure could intensify amid concerns over naphtha supplies caused by the Middle East conflict. “Smaller companies being driven into bankruptcy may become a reality,” the official said.