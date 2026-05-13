Japan April bankruptcies climb to 12-year monthly high as costs rise

Corporate bankruptcies in Japan involving debts of at least 10 million yen rose to 883 in April, up 6.6 per cent from a year earlier and the highest figure for the month in 12 years, Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. said on Wednesday (May 13).
Failures blamed mainly on rising prices jumped 51.7 per cent to 85, as companies struggled with higher costs linked to a weaker yen and soaring raw material prices.
A Tokyo Shoko Research official warned that pressure could intensify amid concerns over naphtha supplies caused by the Middle East conflict. “Smaller companies being driven into bankruptcy may become a reality,” the official said.
Bankruptcies increased in seven of the 10 sectors covered by the survey, including construction and wholesale. The service sector, however, recorded a 5.1 per cent fall in failures to 277.
Cases caused by labour shortages stood at 33 in April, down from 36 a year earlier.
Total liabilities at failed companies rose 8.8 per cent to 111.896 billion yen. Cases with liabilities below 100 million yen made up about 80 per cent of the total, underscoring the concentration of bankruptcies among smaller businesses.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]