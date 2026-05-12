Japan's emperor and empress to visit Netherlands, Belgium in June

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are set to make official state visits to the Netherlands and Belgium from June 13 to 26, under an itinerary approved at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (May 12).

The Imperial Household Agency said the couple will first arrive in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, on June 13 before travelling to Brussels, Belgium’s capital, on June 20.

During the trip, the Emperor and Empress are scheduled to attend banquets hosted by the kings and queens of both countries, along with other official events. They will also lay flowers at monuments honouring the war dead.