Lifestyle over Square Metres: AWC’s Strategic Pivot to Combat Market Stagnation

As office demand stagnates and travel patterns shift, Asset World Corporation is betting that selling experiences — not space — is the only viable path to long-term growth.

The pressures bearing down on Thailand’s property sector are no longer viewed as temporary. Demand for conventional office space has been softening for years, a trend accelerated by hybrid working patterns that show no sign of reversing. In hospitality, the post-pandemic recovery remains uneven, with shifting source markets and rising traveller expectations creating a stark divide between industry winners and losers.

Against this backdrop, Asset World Corporation (AWC) is making a calculated bet: that the companies and travellers worth targeting no longer want to simply occupy space—they want to inhabit an experience.

Speaking at a press conference in Bangkok on Tuesday, Chief Executive and President Wallapa Traisorat detailed the strategic logic behind the group’s "Sustainable Growth-Led Strategy."

This involves a comprehensive repositioning of the group’s portfolio—spanning offices, hotels, and retail—around lifestyle, wellness, and curated experiences.

The ambition is substantial, with AWC aiming to grow its total asset value from THB 221,357 million today to more than THB 300,000 million within five years.

Whether AWC can execute this across such a diverse portfolio while simultaneously managing a dense development pipeline is the central question hanging over the company.