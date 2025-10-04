AWC targets THB 218bn in assets by 2025, doubling down on sustainability and community growth

In its push to develop real estate projects as tourism destinations, AWC has taken steps from the very start with funding. Recently, the company secured a 100% Green and Sustainability-Linked Loan, allowing it to pursue growth in line with sustainability standards. This applies not only to new developments but also to existing office buildings, including Empire Tower in the Sathorn business district, which offers over 300,000 square metres of usable space and has recently received LEED Gold Certification. Even luxury hotels such as The Athenee Hotel Bangkok, A Luxury Collection Hotel, have received 100% All-Star Certification from The Pledge for food waste management, marking a global first.

Wallapa added that, in line with the company’s strategy for sustainable growth, AWC continues to develop real estate projects that create jobs, support local sourcing, and encourage local consumption. Each project promotes the sale of local products. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company opened Meliá Samui in early 2020 and Banyan Tree Krabi at the end of 2020, continuing expansion to the present.

Looking to the medium term, in 2026 AWC plans to open Fairmont Bangkok Sukhumvit and the Lannatique Chiang Mai project, designed to promote Chiang Mai as a centre for cultural arts and sustainability. A highlight of the Chiang Mai project is Thailand’s first electric tram tour, featuring Lanna-style design, allowing visitors to explore temples and local attractions. Additionally, AWC operates the Plaza Athénée Nobu in New York and The Hotel Plaza Athénée Nobu Bangkok, reinforcing its portfolio of tourism-focused destinations.

For the long term, AWC will develop Woeng Nakhon Kasem in Yaowarat, the largest mixed-use project in the area, with an investment of over THB 16 billion. This will include extensive parking and connectivity to the project’s electric tram. Other projects include Asiatique Phase 2.2, featuring a high-rise landmark, and the Aquatique Pattaya project, all contributing to Thailand’s tourism infrastructure.

“After AWC developed Jurassic World: The Experience at Asiatique, which incorporates sustainability and educational elements for younger generations, we recently discovered fossils of a flying dinosaur species, Garudapterus, the first pterosaur found in Thailand. Inspired by this, we are creating the Sky Flyer ride, over 30 storeys high—approximately 140 metres—so visitors can experience flying like the pterosaur, locally named Phaya Krut. This offers a unique, sustainable tourism experience along the river at Asiatique,” Wallapa said.