AWC and SCB sign THB 20 billion sustainability linked loan to strengthen Thailand as a global sustainable tourism destination

AWC is committed to developing buildings that meet international green building standards, such as INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit, which has been certified by EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) standard, and InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping, which has received LEED & WELL PRECERTIFIED, while other projects have already utilized the first SCB sustainability linked loan from last year. Through collaboration with leading financial institution partners, 75% of AWC’s long-term loans are now linked to sustainability. The Company aims to increase the proportion of long-term loans linked to sustainability to 100% in order to create a sustainable future for the country."

With the philosophy of ‘Building a Better Future’, AWC’s sustainable development framework consisting of the 3 pillars in 9 dimensions, or 3 BETTERs, which are 1) BETTER PLANET: Creating environmental value for a better environment, 2) BETTER PEOPLE: Creating social value for people to have a better quality of life and, 3) BETTER PROSPERITY: Creating economic value for a better economy. The properties under AWC have continuously implemented projects to support sustainable development, such as the crab bank project at Sheraton Samui Resort to increase biodiversity. At the Banyan Tree Krabi, the hotel has partnered with the Save Andaman Network Foundation for sustainable community tourism pilot projects. The reConcept business concept supports the circular economy by promoting the reuse and upcycling of old furniture, materials, and unused hotel decorations to reduce waste to landfill. The GALLERY aims to create jobs and generate income for the surrounding communities, as well as support local Thai entrepreneurs and artisans to create sustainable income opportunities.

Moreover, AWC has implemented the Energy Efficiency Plan (EEP) that supports efforts in accordance with the Sustainability Linked Loans and Green Loans. The plan aims to increase energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by installing solar panels on the rooftop of buildings, switching to energy-efficient lamps, and increasing air conditioning efficiency for its hotels that have been operating since 2019. In addition, AWC will develop projects in accordance with the framework for international green building standards certification, such as EDGE, LEED or WELL to drive sustainable development by efficiently using resources.

"This agreement signing reinforces AWC and SCB's shared vision for business operations. AWC will continue to implement its sustainability strategy to create long-term value for all stakeholders, the industry, community, society and the country under the mission of "Building a Better Future". We are ready to be an important part in driving Thailand to become a global sustainable tourism destination," Mrs. Wallapa added.

AWC has continuously operated under the sustainable development framework and has been recognized by leading domestic and international institutions. AWC received a “AA” rating from MSCI ESG Rating, and was listed in the Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) of the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The company was ranked in the S&P CSA Yearbook 2023 sustainability report for the second consecutive year, as a "Top 1% S&P Global ESG Score 2022" and received the “Industry Mover” award as a sustainable company in the hotels, resorts & cruise lines industry with Excellence CG Scoring. AWC is certified by Thailand's Private Sector Collective Action Coalition Against Corruption (CAC) and has been ranked as an organization with good corporate governance of listed companies in ASEAN (ASEAN CG Scorecard) since 2021.