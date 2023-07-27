AWC to invest in Hotel Plaza Athénée New York

Under the agreement, AWC will invest THB 7,789 billion in Hotel Plaza Athénée New York and townhouse building and includes the ownership rights of the ‘Plaza Athénée’ brand in the US and Thailand without any additional cost.

AWC will first acquire 18% of the shares in Hotel Plaza Athénée New York at a value of THB 1.402 billion and will acquire the remaining shares (Call Option) of 82% within 10 years.

This flexible investment will support AWC’s exponential growth, as a model of the ‘AWC Growth Fund’. Moreover, it also ensures AWC will have no burden on its balance sheet during the development process and enables risk mitigation from investment ventures, within the Company's investment proportion.

Under this investment, AWC will receive all development profits and will benefit from the ability to use the Plaza Athénée brand for future projects and the growth of the Plaza Athénée brand once those projects are operating.

"This investment will create synergy value by enhancing AWC's portfolio through the development of these two iconic hotels: Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa New York and The Plaza Athénée Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok which will be the reception hub for the 'River Journey Project', connecting AWC properties along the Chao Phraya River, creating an ultra-luxury experience through these two iconic heritage buildings in two major global destinations, Bangkok and New York.", Wallapa added.






