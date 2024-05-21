AWC, Okura to offer luxury dining cruise on Chao Phraya

The ship, named the "Okura Cruise", will serve Japanese fine cuisine in the teppanyaki (food grilled on an iron plate) and kaiseki (traditional multi-course Japanese dinner) styles.

The cruise is set to make its maiden voyage on Bangkok's main river, the Chao Phraya, in December.

During a ceremony at MitsDecisions shipyard in Samut Sakhon province on Tuesday, AWC chief executive officer Wallapa Traisorat said the cruise is Thailand's first to offer fine Japanese cuisine and that customers can expect to enjoy delicious meals while sightseeing the unique authentic Thai landscape along both sides of the Chao Phraya River.

She said the Okura Cruise’s abstract geometric design was inspired by origami, a Japanese paper-folding art form, along with the traditional folk tale of the crane and the turtle.

"We [AWC and Hotel Okura] expect the cruise to become the country's next tourist attraction," she said, adding that advance reservations will be available soon, but no price has been announced yet.

Aside from offering the first floating fine-dining cuisine, AWC and Hotel Okura have agreed to collaborate on the creation of a traditional Japanese-style hotel known as a ryokan in Chiang Mai.

Toshihiro Ogita, president of Hotel Okura, said the joint project will be the company's first luxury ryokan outside of Japan. The move would allow Okura to expand its luxury portfolio in Thailand.