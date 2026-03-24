The Last Yang Tree: How One Pattaya Plot Is Rewriting the Rules of Resort Development

The city has long embraced the rhythms of beach life: annual fireworks displays, night markets, major concerts, international events, and a bustling waterfront shopping scene that draws visitors year-round.

Pattaya is also emerging as a destination for those who live and work flexibly. Its connectivity, lifestyle infrastructure, and affordability relative to Bangkok make it a natural fit for the growing remote-working population — a trend that shows no signs of slowing. It is, in short, a city that works for residents, not just tourists.

Factoring in land value and construction costs, the total investment is expected to reach approximately 600 million baht—a figure that underscores Sirithon’s confidence in Pattaya’s long-term trajectory.

“I believe Pattaya will be a key secondary city,” she says. “It is the nearest seaside city to Bangkok that has been truly developed as both an urban centre and a place to rest. It is suitable for people of every age, and critically, it has the beach, the clean air, and the community — the kind of city that supports the way people want to live and work in the future.”



The Concept: Community, Nature and Hospitality in One

The development concept is still taking shape, with detailed planning expected to crystallise by mid-year. Of the site’s approximately 2 rai, only half will be built upon, accommodating a mid-scale hotel of between 80 and 120 rooms alongside a mixed-use community component. The remaining land will be preserved as green open space, centred on the Yang tree itself.

The guiding philosophy is one of nature-based development — a model in which 30 percent of the site is designated as high-biodiversity green area, and the remaining 70 percent is developed sustainably around it.

The inspiration is not drawn from a single precedent but from a broader global movement toward the integration of urban space and living landscape: building a city within a garden, rather than a garden within a city.

Sirithon envisions a space that is pet-friendly, multigenerational, and defined by a sense of everyday togetherness — a place where people of different ages and backgrounds genuinely share the same environment.

The programming will reflect this: wellness activities, community sports, longevity-focused events, and a calendar designed around the rhythms of people who live here, not just those passing through.

It is, in essence, a lifestyle concept that places nature — not architecture — at the centre of every visitor’s experience.

On the hospitality side, options under consideration include independent management, engagement with an international hotel brand, or a hybrid model in which a brand is brought in to establish operational systems during the first two years before transitioning to self-management.

Infrastructure Tailwinds: EEC and the Pattaya Monorail

The project’s credentials are further reinforced by the transformative infrastructure taking shape around it. The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) — Thailand’s flagship economic development zone — is driving a significant wave of investment into Pattaya and its surrounds, including the high-speed rail link connecting Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao airports, as well as the Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 expansion.

These developments are accelerating Pattaya’s transition from a leisure destination to an integrated business and tourism hub.

Of particular relevance is the planned Green Line Monorail — a 9.9-kilometre transit link connecting the future Pattaya high-speed rail station through the city centre to Bali Hai Pier.

The Central Pattaya intersection, where the site is located, sits directly along this planned corridor, placing the project in a strong transit-oriented development (TOD) position.

As of late 2025, the Green Line’s Environmental Impact Assessment had been finalised and submitted for review, with the project set to proceed to Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) for a cost-effectiveness assessment before seeking Cabinet approval under a public-private partnership framework.

Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches has publicly described the Green Line as a model for future development and central to the city’s vision of becoming a “smart, liveable tourism city.”

Independent research has assessed the Pattaya station precinct’s TOD potential at 73 out of 100 on AHP-weighted criteria, with transit accessibility ranked as the highest-value factor.

Land values in the area are already responding to these developments, with projections suggesting significant appreciation ahead — making the current planning phase an advantageous moment to enter the cycle.

The First Step in a Longer Story

The site has already been secured and fenced. In parallel, the team has engaged one of Thailand’s leading arborists to develop a comprehensive conservation plan for the Yang tree — mapping the zones of the site where construction is possible without compromising the tree’s root system, canopy, and long-term health.

Neighbouring developments currently under construction in the area have been invited to participate in this conservation effort, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive: several have already relocated mature trees from their own land to be incorporated into the shared green space.

This approach reflects a foundational belief underpinning the entire project: that the first step in protecting an ancient tree is building the community that will understand and care for it. The Yang tree has stood here for many decades.

Any architect or developer who engages with this site must arrive with genuine knowledge of what that means — and with the patience and precision it demands.

Construction is scheduled to commence in 2027, with a development timeline of approximately two years. Sirithon has indicated that she will share regular updates as planning progresses — this article marks the first in what promises to be an ongoing series.

For now, the vision is clear: a Pattaya landmark that is built not in spite of what stood there before, but because of it. In a market where genuine differentiation is increasingly difficult to achieve, Project Yang may well demonstrate that the most compelling asset a developer can offer is the one thing no one else thought to keep.

