Thai Hospitality Giants Bet on 2026 Expansion Despite Middle East Volatility

Major hotel operators AWC, Centara, Erawan, and SHR pivot to luxury and lifestyle segments as geopolitical tensions threaten long-haul travel recovery.
Thai hospitality leaders are doubling down on 2026 expansion plans, committing billions in capital expenditure to navigate a tightening global travel market.
Despite a projected 32.9 million foreign arrivals in 2025, the industry faces headwinds from prolonged conflict in the Middle East, which threatens to dampen high-spending "long-haul" traffic from Europe and the Americas.
Strategic Shifts and Flagship Openings
Asset World Corp (AWC), led by CEO Wallapa Traisorat, is pivoting toward the luxury MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector.
The centrepiece of their 2026 strategy is the Fairmont Bangkok Sukhumvit, the brand’s debut in Thailand. In addition to high-end urban stays, AWC is targeting "cultural tourism" via the Lannatique Gala in Chiang Mai and heritage-themed developments in Bangkok’s Chinatown (Yaowarat).
Centara Hotels & Resorts (CENTEL) has announced a massive 16 billion baht three-year investment plan.
CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat confirmed that 2 billion baht is earmarked specifically for mergers and acquisitions in 2026, with a keen eye on the Japanese market—specifically Tokyo, Kyoto, and Hokkaido.
Centara is also expanding its footprint in Vietnam and Nepal, aiming for a 15% revenue jump and an average occupancy rate of 78%.
Transport Hubs and Risk Mitigation
The Erawan Group (ERW) is focusing on domestic infrastructure, securing long-term leases for new hotels at Bangkok’s BTS Phrom Phong and Asok stations.
CFO Apinya Ngam-apichon noted that while the group targets 9% revenue growth, they remain wary of "geopolitical friction" and the sluggish recovery of the Chinese market.
To mitigate these risks, ERW is diversifying into the budget sector via its Hop Inn brand, which is projected to grow by 14%.
Asset Rotation and Debt Reduction
In a significant move for the UK market, S Hotels & Resorts (SHR) is pursuing an "asset rotation" strategy. The group plans to offload 15 UK properties with low growth potential to pay down high-interest debt.
CEO Michael Marshall stated that the proceeds will be reinvested into Thailand and the rebranding of four UK hotels under The Ascott Limited’s "The Unlimited Collection" and "lyf" brands.
These upgrades are expected to drive average daily rates (ADR) up by 30% compared to 2024 levels. Additionally, SHR is enhancing its Maldives portfolio with more private-pool villas to capture the "upper upscale" segment.