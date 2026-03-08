Consumer confidence, not costs, now poses biggest threat to Thai property market

He said many commercial banks had become much more cautious in extending credit, with some no longer considering condominium loans at all and focusing only on low-rise housing projects.

As financing becomes harder to access, demand has weakened while supply remains substantial, increasing pressure on both buyers and developers.

Developers slow new launches as market seeks a new balance

Despite the subdued picture, Pornnarit said the market was adjusting structurally in search of a new equilibrium. With the economy offering limited support, many developers have chosen to delay new project launches.

This has led to fewer construction permit applications and a drop in the number of new housing developments coming onto the market. As a result, new supply is easing, gradually helping restore balance between demand and supply.

The shift is also being reflected in slowing sales of construction materials, which have begun to show a clear loss of momentum.

Another issue being closely watched is the construction labour force, particularly migrant workers. Some Cambodian workers, who form an important part of Thailand’s building sector, have started returning home.

However, Pornnarit said the impact had not yet reached a critical stage because the slowdown in new construction had reduced labour demand at the same time, leaving the remaining workforce broadly sufficient for existing work.

Overall, Thai property developers are now in a defensive mode, he said. Rather than pursuing rapid expansion, this year’s main goal is to keep businesses stable through a period of uncertainty, in the hope that if global conditions begin to ease and confidence returns, the Thai property market may start to recover next year.