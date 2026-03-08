Thailand faces fiscal strain as deficit rises and Middle East war weighs on economy

If the conflict drags on, oil prices could rise further, directly affecting the Thai economy through higher energy costs, inflation and the cost of living for the public.

In such circumstances, the new government taking office will face an even more difficult task: striking a balance between supporting the economy in the short term and preserving fiscal discipline in the medium term.

If energy prices surge, the government may be forced to introduce relief measures for the public, whether through price controls, cuts in oil excise tax, or cost-of-living subsidies, all of which would increase the state’s budget burden, while tax revenue may not rise at the same pace if the global economy slows.

This narrows the government’s path even further, because if it relies too heavily on expansionary fiscal policy, it may fail to meet the target of reducing the deficit to below 3% of GDP by 2029, as set out in the MTFF, and this could affect the confidence of credit rating agencies.

On the other hand, if the government adheres too rigidly to fiscal discipline and cuts spending to stay within the budget framework, it could further slow the economy and weaken domestic purchasing power.

Therefore, the new government’s fiscal strategy must focus on the quality of spending rather than the quantity of spending, with an emphasis on investment that strengthens economic potential, such as infrastructure, digital technology and future industries.

At the same time, it must accelerate improvements in government revenue collection efficiency in order to reduce reliance on borrowing.

Another important challenge is reforming the public expenditure system, particularly by controlling current expenditure, which has continued to rise and remains a major factor reducing the flexibility of Thailand’s budget structure.

Ultimately, Thailand’s fiscal challenge in the period ahead is not merely a matter of budget figures, but of confidence in the eyes of global financial markets.

If the government can strike the right balance between supporting the economy and maintaining fiscal discipline, Thailand will still have an opportunity to preserve both its credit rating and fiscal stability.

But if uncertainty in the global economy persists and fiscal policy is unable to control the deficit in line with the MTFF framework, the risk to the country’s credit rating could become an issue that must be watched closely in the years ahead.