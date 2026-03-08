Bhumjaithai pitches ‘Team Thailand’ plan to shield economy from global shocks

Middle East crisis, trade pressures and farm issues high on policy agenda

Suphajee said the key immediate task was to reassure the public that the government team could respond effectively to uncertainty, particularly over the Middle East conflict and its economic consequences.

She said her ministry would use available mechanisms to control goods prices as fully as possible, while coordinating with both small and large businesses. She warned that more than 60% of Thailand’s shipping routes pass through the Cape of Good Hope, meaning any rerouting could add 10 to 15 days to transport times and require urgent solutions to logistics bottlenecks.

On fertiliser, she said Thailand had enough supply until August, but added that the government would need to secure additional stocks if shortages emerged. She said she planned to hold talks with Malaysia and Brunei on the issue.

Suphajee also referred to US tariff policy, saying Thailand now had to move quickly to manage the cost burden after Washington decided to keep tariffs at 15% for 150 days. On agriculture, she said the government would need to manage the entire system, including shifting some areas towards cash crops, with a target of 1 million rai.

She also said efforts were under way to tackle low prices for aromatic coconuts and other crops, including looking at whether a central fruit-packing facility could be set up alongside broader action on fertiliser and agricultural management. She urged party MPs to help relay problems from the ground so the government could work towards a more sustainable farm sector.

Sihasak said Thailand also needed a stronger and more active foreign policy in response to a rapidly changing world. He said diplomacy had remained too static for too long and needed to be reshaped so that people could clearly see how it served national economic and public interests.

He said the world was now highly unstable and that Thailand needed a foreign policy strong enough to cope with that disorder. Among the urgent issues he raised was the Middle East crisis, particularly whether Thailand was fully prepared to evacuate its people and respond quickly if conditions worsened.

Sihasak said Thailand needed a broader strategy to handle global change while safeguarding both its interests and its dignity. He urged MPs to play a role in strengthening foreign policy through parliamentary committees and legislative work, saying the country’s response to external challenges could not be left to the executive alone.