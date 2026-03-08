Labour groups mark Women’s Day with march to Government House, vigil for war victims

Thai labour networks marked International Women’s Day on Sunday (March 8) by gathering at Democracy Monument before marching to Government House, where they staged activities calling for women’s rights, children’s rights and broader social justice.

The demonstration was organised by the State Enterprises Workers’ Relations Confederation (SERC), the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee (TLSC) and allied groups.

Protesters stage vigil outside UN before heading to Government House

As the procession moved along Ratchadamnoen Road, demonstrators stopped outside the United Nations building to hold a flower-laying vigil for those killed in the war between Iran and the United States.