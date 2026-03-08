Shallow 2.9-magnitude quake felt in Surat Thani, no damage reported

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck Surat Thani on Sunday (March 8), with residents in parts of Ban Ta Khun district reporting that they felt the tremor, according to the Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Monitoring Division.

The department said the quake occurred at 12.29.32pm and was centred in Khao Phang subdistrict, at a depth of just 1 kilometre, making it a shallow earthquake that could be clearly felt in the surrounding area.