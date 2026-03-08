From Ratchaburi to Bavaria: The Thai-raised childhood behind Bayern’s new wonderkid Maycon Cardozo

When 17-year-old FC Bayern Munich prospect Maycon Douglas Normanha Cardozo made his senior debut in a Bundesliga victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach in March, it marked the arrival of another exciting talent at the German giants.

But long before the bright lights of Munich, Cardozo’s football education was shaped thousands of kilometres away, on the pitches of Thailand.

Though born in São Paulo in 2008, Cardozo’s story quickly became intertwined with Thailand. His father, former professional footballer Douglas Rodrigues, moved there during his career, bringing the toddler with him.

Football soon became a constant presence. Surrounded by the sport through his father’s career, Cardozo began kicking a ball at just four years old. By the time he joined the youth setup at Ratchaburi FC, he was already showing flashes of the quick feet and confidence that would later define his playing style.