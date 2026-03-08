From Ratchaburi to Bavaria: The Thai-raised childhood behind Bayern’s new wonderkid Maycon Cardozo

When 17-year-old FC Bayern Munich prospect Maycon Douglas Normanha Cardozo made his senior debut in a Bundesliga victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach in March, it marked the arrival of another exciting talent at the German giants.
But long before the bright lights of Munich, Cardozo’s football education was shaped thousands of kilometres away, on the pitches of Thailand.
Though born in São Paulo in 2008, Cardozo’s story quickly became intertwined with Thailand. His father, former professional footballer Douglas Rodrigues, moved there during his career, bringing the toddler with him.
Football soon became a constant presence. Surrounded by the sport through his father’s career, Cardozo began kicking a ball at just four years old. By the time he joined the youth setup at Ratchaburi FC, he was already showing flashes of the quick feet and confidence that would later define his playing style.
His development continued in Bangkok at the Sports Thai Bavaria Academy a youth programme with close links to Bayern. There, Cardozo refined his technique and tactical understanding while competing against players several years older, a challenge that accelerated his growth.
Thailand remained central to his journey through adolescence. Cardozo also played youth football with Chainat Hornbill FC, helping the club’s academy side win the FA Thailand Youth League in the 2022–23 season. Later, he represented Bangkok Christian College, a school with a long tradition of producing football talent.
Off the pitch, he was immersed in Thai life. Cardozo attended school in Bangkok and speaks Thai fluently, earning him a following among local fans who see him as a product of the country’s football environment. His upbringing even included an appearance on the Thai children’s talent show Super 10, highlighting his early confidence in front of an audience.
The turning point came when his performances in Thailand caught the attention of Bayern’s global scouting network. Through the club’s international youth initiatives, he earned a chance to train with Bayern’s Global Academy before joining the club’s “World Squad” programme, a pathway designed to identify promising players from outside traditional European systems.
What followed was a rapid rise. After impressing coaches, Cardozo moved into the club’s academy ranks and began progressing through the youth teams. Within little more than a year, he had advanced from international prospect to a player training alongside the senior squad.