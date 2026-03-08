Stargazers urged to catch rare Venus-Saturn conjunction on Sunday night

Bangkok Planetarium is urging stargazers in Thailand to look towards the western horizon about half an hour after sunset on Sunday to catch the rare conjunction of Venus and Saturn. A conjunction is when two planets appear close together in the sky from Earth’s perspective, even though they remain far apart in space. Venus and Saturn will appear about 1° apart on March 8.

During the event, the two planets will appear strikingly close together in the evening twilight. This is only a visual alignment: although they look like near neighbours from Earth, they are in fact separated by roughly 800 million miles in space.

Bangkok Planetarium said stargazers could observe the Venus-Saturn conjunction from 6.40pm to 7.20pm on Sunday.