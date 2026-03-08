Thailand warns those paid to open ‘mule SIMs’ face up to 3 years in prison

Airin Phanrit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said the government was working in an integrated manner to press ahead with a crackdown on cybercrime, a serious threat that has caused extensive damage to the country and the public.
She said this was particularly evident in the damage caused by call centre scams, in which some Thais had become involved in deceiving fellow Thai citizens.
This includes being paid to open mule accounts.
She urged the public, particularly young people, not to be tempted by small payments into registering SIM cards or giving personal information to fraudsters so that it could be used to obtain telephone numbers, which would later be used as tools for online offences.
Airin said that, under the law, being paid to register a SIM card or allowing another person to use a SIM card registered under one’s own name carries a high risk of falling under the Emergency Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Technological Crime, 2023, as amended by No. 2, 2025, if it can be proven that the telephone number was used in the commission of an offence.
“The law clearly stipulates the penalties. The owner of a mule SIM may face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to THB300,000 or both. Meanwhile, anyone who procures, advertises, or induces the buying, selling, renting out, or lending of SIM cards, deposit accounts, electronic cards, or electronic money accounts faces heavier penalties of two to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of THB200,000 to 500,000, or both,” Airin said.
The government, together with relevant agencies, will continue cracking down on mule SIMs and is asking the public not to allow others to use their personal information or facial scans to register SIM cards on behalf of anyone else under any circumstances.
If members of the public discover that their name and surname have been used to register a SIM card without authorisation, or if they have information about online fraudsters, they can report the matter online through Thai Police Online or call the 1441 hotline of the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC) 24 hours a day.