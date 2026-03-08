Thailand warns those paid to open ‘mule SIMs’ face up to 3 years in prison

Airin Phanrit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said the government was working in an integrated manner to press ahead with a crackdown on cybercrime, a serious threat that has caused extensive damage to the country and the public.

She said this was particularly evident in the damage caused by call centre scams, in which some Thais had become involved in deceiving fellow Thai citizens.

This includes being paid to open mule accounts.

She urged the public, particularly young people, not to be tempted by small payments into registering SIM cards or giving personal information to fraudsters so that it could be used to obtain telephone numbers, which would later be used as tools for online offences.