Thai navy arrests 6 Chinese nationals allegedly linked to scam

The Royal Thai Navy’s Chanthaburi Marine Task Force, in coordination with immigration officials, on Saturday arrested six Chinese nationals for illegal entry and alleged links to online scams, according to navy spokesman Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan.

Parach said on Sunday that the six suspects were apprehended while travelling through a natural border route in Chanthaburi’s Soi Dao district, adding they were unable to present any legal identification documents.

Authorities decided to take legal action as they had entered Thailand illegally, he said.

The spokesman added that, based on initial investigations, the six allegedly admitted they were involved in online scam operations in Cambodia and had fled to Thailand while waiting to travel to a third country.