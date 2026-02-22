Thai Chamber urges swift talks as US tariff hike raises export pressure

The Thai Chamber of Commerce has urged the government to move proactively on trade negotiations with the United States after President Donald Trump announced a rise in the global import duty from 10% to 15%, warning that tariffs are likely to remain a strategic tool with spillovers for exporters and global supply chains, including Thailand.

Dr Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, said the latest move underscored that Washington could continue deploying tariff instruments in new forms to advance its own economic and trade agenda, even after parts of earlier measures were struck down.

Background: Section 122 and the 150-day window

The tariff dispute has intensified since a US Supreme Court ruling this week invalidated elements of the administration’s earlier tariff structure, pushing the White House to lean on Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 as an alternative legal basis.