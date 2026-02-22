Vietnam opens door to Starlink to boost nationwide digital connectivity

The Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Science and Technology issued a licence allowing Starlink Services Vietnam Co., Ltd. to provide satellite-based telecom services with network infrastructure, while the Radio Frequency Department separately approved the use of spectrum and radio equipment.

Under the initial rollout plan, the company may deploy four gateway stations and up to 600,000 user terminals nationwide.

Authorities said the licensing framework is intended to safeguard national spectrum resources while allowing controlled testing of new technology, thereby establishing a legal foundation for broader satellite internet coverage.