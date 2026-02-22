Songkhla police arrest 56-year-old over husky 'Molly' cruelty case

Songkhla police have arrested Mr Charoen Khamwoon, 56, in connection with the animal-cruelty case involving Molly, a two-year-old female Siberian Husky that later died from her injuries.
Police said the suspect told investigators he acted out of anger after the dog allegedly attacked and killed his fighting rooster.
He has been charged with animal cruelty without reasonable cause, along with arson of another’s property and property damage.
Police said Molly escaped from her home in Phawong subdistrict, Mueang Songkhla district, at about 3.00am on February 13, 2026. She was later found at about 4.00pm on February 15 near a pond, and her owner filed a complaint the following day.
Another husky from the same home, Messi, was found and returned with no serious harm.
Molly was treated at the Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Animal Hospital, but died at about 6.00am on February 20.
The case drew national attention after Molly’s owner said His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn agreed to accept the dog under royal patronage for treatment in Bangkok, though she died before the transfer took place.
The Hope Songkhla group and members of the public provided rewards totalling 87,000 baht for the arresting team (37,000 baht plus 50,000 baht). It also said the Region 9 police commander provided an additional 100,000 baht to The Hope Songkhla to support animal-welfare work.
The case has sparked intense online debate over enforcement of Thailand’s Animal Cruelty Prevention and Welfare Act, with police leaders urging swift action and transparency in the investigation.