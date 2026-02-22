Songkhla police arrest 56-year-old over husky 'Molly' cruelty case

Arrest and charges

Songkhla police have arrested Mr Charoen Khamwoon, 56, in connection with the animal-cruelty case involving Molly, a two-year-old female Siberian Husky that later died from her injuries.

Police said the suspect told investigators he acted out of anger after the dog allegedly attacked and killed his fighting rooster.

He has been charged with animal cruelty without reasonable cause, along with arson of another’s property and property damage.