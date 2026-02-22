Indonesia eyes Italian aircraft carrier, but analysts wonder if it risks becoming a ‘port queen’

“At the end of the day, it is a naval platform. Therefore, its main value should be in generating aviation-based combat power. Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief are important, of course, but usually, that is seen as a secondary benefit of buying an aircraft carrier, not the main reason to buy one,” he added.

Analysts say the move is widely seen as part of Indonesia’s broader effort to strengthen and modernise its navy.

Dr Collin Koh, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), said: “The acquisition of the carrier, prima facie, is aimed at bolstering Indonesia’s naval capability.”

But he noted that there is debate in Indonesia over whether the carrier truly serves the country’s strategic objectives, as much depends on what missions it is actually meant to perform and whether those missions can be met more cheaply and reliably with other naval assets.

Dr Koh noted that an aircraft carrier could, “in theory”, alter Indonesia’s overall defence posture.

“The reason why I deliberately said that it would shift the posture in theory is (that) given the platform is a force projection asset, it may convey the impression that the Indonesian defence posture has turned from defensive to offensive,” he said.

In practice, however, Indonesia’s military structure and doctrine still prioritise defending the archipelago rather than projecting power beyond it, added Dr Koh, who is from RSIS’ Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies. “The carrier, given Indonesia’s longstanding foreign policy and security doctrine, would not practically alter the country’s overall defence posture.”

Limited use

A big question on analysts’ minds is what aviation capability the ship would field, given how Indonesia’s naval air arm remains relatively limited. Mr Pieter Pandie, a researcher at Indonesian think-tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said aircraft carriers only strengthen defence posture if deploying them translates into actual capabilities and strategic objectives.

“Carriers are incredibly complex and expensive to operate, even for major powers such as the United States, creating significant consequences as well for Indonesia’s defence budget and operational capabilities,” he said.

The 180.2m-long ship can travel at speeds of up to 56kmh and is powered by four gas turbines.

It was designed to operate both short take-off and vertical landing aircraft, as well as helicopters, and is equipped with radar jammers and weapons such as anti-aircraft missiles, surface-to-surface missiles and torpedoes.

During its service with the Italian Navy, the Giuseppe Garibaldi was reportedly operated by a crew of about 800 personnel. Mr Pieter said maintaining an aircraft carrier carries high costs as it requires specialised trained personnel.

“The resources that may go into acquiring and operating the carrier could have gone into other assets such as patrol boats or frigates, of which several are needed to improve maritime domain awareness throughout Indonesia’s vast archipelago,” he added.

Some say the vessel might not even be seen as a full-fledged carrier if it does not carry combat aircraft, especially given the emphasis on non-war roles. Mr Fauzan, the defence analyst, told ST: “Owning a carrier hull does not automatically give Indonesia credible carrier-based combat power.”

Even for humanitarian missions, the Giuseppe Garibaldi is limited in what it can do, with Mr Fauzan pointing out that the ship does not have a well deck – an internal space in a ship used to launch small boats and landing craft. This means the vessel cannot deploy landing craft to move vehicles or heavy equipment ashore.

Beyond capability, a bigger question is whether Indonesia can keep the carrier running without stretching the rest of its navy. Dr Koh said the Indonesian Navy is still struggling to meet the country’s defence needs across its vast archipelago, with limited resources and an under-strength fleet.

He brought up how Indonesia’s Minimum Essential Force modernisation targets – a long-running plan to build up the military’s baseline capabilities and equipment – expired in 2024, and much of the navy’s fleet is still ageing.

While Jakarta is acquiring new frigates and multipurpose combat ships that could one day support a carrier, these vessels are also needed for everyday tasks such as patrols and maritime security.

Indonesia’s navy operates more than 200 vessels overall, including submarines, amphibious ships and patrol craft, many of which are already stretched across routine missions.

“One should legitimately question whether Indonesia is capable of sustaining the carrier without it being at the expense of other aspects of fleet readiness,” Dr Koh said.

“If funding is not forthcoming for the peacetime operations... for the carrier, there is always the risk of consigning the ship to ‘port queen’ status – that is, mostly tied up in its base, barely underway for operations.”