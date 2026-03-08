Thais split over confidence in next government’s handling of Iran war fallout

Thais are divided over whether they have confidence in the next government’s ability to deal with the fallout from the war involving Iran, the United States and its ally Israel.

An opinion survey by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll) found that 49.26% of respondents said they had confidence in the next government, while 50.74% said they had no confidence in the next administration’s ability to handle the impact of the Middle East crisis.

Following the February 8 general election, the winning Bhumjaithai Party has yet to form a coalition government. It is awaiting the first House meeting on March 14 to elect the House Speaker, who will then forward the nomination of the next prime minister to His Majesty the King for appointment.