Thailand’s international trade, or (Thai exports), in 2025 reached USD339.635 billion, or THB11.138 trillion, the highest value on record, and expanded by 12.9% compared with 2024, the strongest growth in four years, against a target of only 2-3%.

Most recently, in January, Thai exports continued to grow strongly, with a value of USD31.5731 billion, the highest on record, rising by 24.4% and marking the 19th consecutive month of growth.

Although Thailand’s exports have had to face geopolitical polarisation, or Extreme Polarization, as well as the retaliatory tariff measures of US President Donald Trump, Thai exports have still performed well.

In 2026, the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Ministry of Commerce assesses that Thai exports face both risks and opportunities, with key risks stemming from geopolitical conflict, which could reshape global production and trade chains, as well as the appreciation of the baht.

However, opportunities remain if the economy recovers, geopolitical tensions do not intensify, and the electronics cycle continues to expand. Full-year exports are projected to range from a 3.1% contraction to 1.1% growth compared with 2025, with a midpoint of -1.1%, equivalent to a total value of USD329.1063-343.371 billion.