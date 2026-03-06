Royal Gazette publishes order banning fuel and LPG exports

The Royal Gazette has published a Prime Minister’s Order setting out measures to address and prevent a fuel shortage, citing escalating tensions in the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The order states that the situation has intensified into severe retaliation, including air strikes on several strategic locations in the Middle East, as well as tighter restrictions on shipping routes in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which are key transport corridors.

It says this will affect Thailand’s fuel supply and that it remains impossible to predict when the situation will end.

To prevent and resolve a fuel shortage, the Prime Minister issued the order under Section 3 of the Emergency Decree on Remedying and Preventing Fuel Shortage, 1973. The order takes effect from the date of its publication in the Royal Gazette.