Fuel panic in Pai disrupts tourism and local travel

Pai district, a well-known tourist destination in Mae Hong Son province, has been thrown into turmoil after petrol stations ran out of fuel amid panic buying and reports of fuel stockpiling for transport across the border into Myanmar.

On March 5, 2026, the fuel situation in Pai began affecting local residents after supplies of diesel and gasohol 91 at petrol stations were exhausted, leaving only gasohol 95 available.

The shortage has severely disrupted travel for residents and tourists alike. More than 10,000 foreign visitors currently staying in Pai have been affected, as many are unable to travel to tourist attractions or obtain fuel for their return journeys to Chiang Mai.





A source in Pai district said there are two main petrol stations in the area — a PTT station and a PT station. Despite tanker trucks delivering additional fuel supplies to the local depot, fuel has been depleted rapidly due to widespread panic and stockpiling by residents.