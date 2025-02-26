Anutin visits Pai, denies Israeli tourists taking over, calls claims exaggerated

This issue arose after reports surfaced that several Israeli tourists in Pai had caused disturbances and inconvenienced locals. These reports were followed by numerous other rumours, further fueling the controversy.
The meeting took place at Montis Resort in Pai.
Anutin, who is also Minister of the Interior, expressed his gratitude to the Israeli ambassador for joining the visit, as well as to all stakeholders for exchanging information to alleviate concerns and clarify the facts.
He stated that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has prioritized the issue and instructed him to visit the area to assess the situation, gather facts, and explain the developments. This effort aims to ease the concerns of the Thai public following news reports, as certain aspects of the situation could be misunderstood without firsthand observation.
Anutin further stated that concerns raised on social media and in news reports have been closely monitored by the Governor of Mae Hong Son. He confirmed that many of the issues discussed are exaggerated or did not actually occur.
There are no concerns regarding infiltration, threats to national security, or the establishment of foreign settlements. Authorities have verified that all visitors respect Thai laws, adhere to regulations, and do not pose a threat to the local community, allowing life in the area to continue peacefully, he said.
"With the increasing influx of both foreign and Thai tourists, the once-quiet atmosphere has become livelier. However, it is crucial to ensure that no local residents are harassed, and there must be no dominant figures, gangsters, mafias, or individuals taking advantage of the area, " Anutin said. "Tourists should contribute to the local economy by spending money and generating income for the community. These concerns are well within the capabilities of the Mae Hong Son Governor, law enforcement, and all relevant agencies, with full support from higher authorities. I emphasize that everything must be conducted within the bounds of the law to prevent any harm to Thai citizens and the local area."
Meanwhile, Ambassador Sagiv noted that before the Covid-19 pandemic, around 200,000 Israeli tourists visited Thailand annually, increasing to 300,000 in the past three to four years. Given Israel’s total population of 10 million, this represents a significant proportion.
"From discussions with Israeli tourists in Thailand, they have expressed that they feel safe here, warmly welcomed, and not subjected to discrimination. They find happiness in visiting this country and kindly ask not to be stigmatized due to cultural differences, " said Sagiv. "As the Israeli Ambassador to Thailand, I have instructed all relevant agencies to raise awareness and help Israeli visitors adapt to Thai culture as much as possible, providing guidance on proper behaviour. I also extend my apologies on behalf of some Israeli individuals and assure you that the situation will improve."
She further stated that currently, around 20 Israeli families have settled in Pai District through marriage with Thai nationals, emphasizing that this does not constitute a territorial claim.
Additionally, she clarified that Chabad is not a religious establishment but a facility providing religious services to visiting tourists according to their faith. Its operations are internal, and efforts will be made to ensure that local residents do not feel uneasy.
Meanwhile, the Chabad Foundation of Thailand issued an official statement to the media as a "representative of the Jewish community" residing in Thailand, ddressed recent events, and clarifying misunderstandings regarding Israeli residents in Thailand, particularly in Pai District.
"...We are deeply grateful and appreciative of the recent statement by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, which clarified the facts and dispelled rumours surrounding the recent events."
The statement noted that, based on the latest survey, the number of Israeli tourists in Pai District ranges from 1,200 to 1,500 per month, with a peak during the winter season, but never exceeding 3,000 per month. The widely mentioned figure of 30,000 refers to the total check-ins of Israeli tourists throughout 2024, not the number of permanent residents.
However, given the high number of tourists, regardless of nationality, all visitors must adhere to the law and respect local culture, traditions, and customs. The incidents that occurred were the actions of individuals and do not reflect an entire ethnicity or community.
The foundation strongly condemns any behaviour that violates Thai law or disrespects local customs and traditions.
At the same time, The Chabad Foundation outlined its role as an organization dedicated to supporting both the local Jewish community and Jewish tourists in Thailand, including those in Pai District. Established in 1993, the foundation has worked to create a welcoming environment for Jewish visitors while actively promoting respect for Thai laws, customs, and traditions.
Through educational initiatives, Chabad helps tourists understand local cultural norms, fosters positive interactions with the local community, and addresses potential challenges arising from cultural differences. This proactive approach not only bridges cultural gaps but also reflects the community’s deep appreciation for Thailand’s rich heritage.
The foundation reaffirmed that the Jewish community in Thailand has long valued the country’s tradition of religious acceptance and cultural diversity and remains committed to contributing positively to Thailand’s multicultural society.