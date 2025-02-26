Anutin visits Pai, denies Israeli tourists taking over, calls claims exaggerated

This issue arose after reports surfaced that several Israeli tourists in Pai had caused disturbances and inconvenienced locals. These reports were followed by numerous other rumours, further fueling the controversy.

The meeting took place at Montis Resort in Pai.

Anutin, who is also Minister of the Interior, expressed his gratitude to the Israeli ambassador for joining the visit, as well as to all stakeholders for exchanging information to alleviate concerns and clarify the facts.

He stated that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has prioritized the issue and instructed him to visit the area to assess the situation, gather facts, and explain the developments. This effort aims to ease the concerns of the Thai public following news reports, as certain aspects of the situation could be misunderstood without firsthand observation.

Anutin further stated that concerns raised on social media and in news reports have been closely monitored by the Governor of Mae Hong Son. He confirmed that many of the issues discussed are exaggerated or did not actually occur.

There are no concerns regarding infiltration, threats to national security, or the establishment of foreign settlements. Authorities have verified that all visitors respect Thai laws, adhere to regulations, and do not pose a threat to the local community, allowing life in the area to continue peacefully, he said.