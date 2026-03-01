Mae Hong Son ISOC urges vigilance at Pai, Chiang Mai sites amid Israel-Iran escalation

The chief of the Mae Hong Son office of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) has urged heightened vigilance at symbolic sites in northern Thailand, citing escalating conflict between Israel and Iran and warnings for Israeli citizens abroad.
Col Phumirat Dusdi, Mae Hong Son ISOC chief, said on Sunday that Israel, together with the United States, launched missile strikes on Iran on the morning of February 28, 2026 (local time). He said the conflict has intensified and could spread to other countries in the region.
Phumirat said northern Thailand hosts locations associated with Israeli and US interests and also sees large numbers of tourists. He said authorities should therefore closely monitor symbolic sites, including Chabad House—a community centre and religious site for Israelis who practise Orthodox Judaism—in Pai district, Mae Hong Son.
He also cited sites in Chiang Mai, including the US Consulate General and hotels belonging to US-based chains.
To prevent possible incidents linked to parties involved in the conflict, he asked residents in Pai to follow developments closely and report any unusual activity to ISOC Mae Hong Son so officials can take preventive action.
Phumirat said Israel’s National Security Council posted an advisory on February 28, 2026, urging Israeli citizens overseas to exercise heightened caution due to the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.
The advisory said past experience suggests Iran may intensify efforts to attack Israeli and Jewish targets abroad, while other terrorist groups and local attackers—including lone individuals—could also be motivated to harm Israelis overseas.
The Israeli NSC called on Israelis abroad to remain vigilant worldwide, comply with travel warnings and check a destination’s travel advisory level in advance.
The advisory urged Israeli citizens to:
The advisory also urged following country-specific guidance published on the National Security Council's website.
Phumirat said security authorities from multiple units have already deployed personnel in Pai to help maintain order at Chabad House, located behind the Pai police station.
Mae Hong Son immigration officials said the number of Israeli tourists in Pai is currently estimated at no more than 3,000–4,000. They added that as Thailand enters the summer season, Israeli visitors tend to shift their travel towards coastal destinations in the South.