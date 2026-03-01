Mae Hong Son ISOC urges vigilance at Pai, Chiang Mai sites amid Israel-Iran escalation

The chief of the Mae Hong Son office of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) has urged heightened vigilance at symbolic sites in northern Thailand, citing escalating conflict between Israel and Iran and warnings for Israeli citizens abroad.

Col Phumirat Dusdi, Mae Hong Son ISOC chief, said on Sunday that Israel, together with the United States, launched missile strikes on Iran on the morning of February 28, 2026 (local time). He said the conflict has intensified and could spread to other countries in the region.

Symbolic sites in the North urged to step up monitoring

Phumirat said northern Thailand hosts locations associated with Israeli and US interests and also sees large numbers of tourists. He said authorities should therefore closely monitor symbolic sites, including Chabad House—a community centre and religious site for Israelis who practise Orthodox Judaism—in Pai district, Mae Hong Son.