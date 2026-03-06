US strike sinks Iran drone-carrying vessel at sea; CENTCOM footage shows blast and smoke

The United States carried out an attack on a large Iranian drone-carrying vessel on March 5, 2026, as part of its campaign during the Iran war to degrade Iran’s naval capability.

A video posted on X by US Central Command (CENTCOM) shows the targeting of a vessel described as roughly comparable in size to an aircraft carrier. Minutes later, a large column of smoke rises from the centre of the ship, debris appears to fall, and a second plume of smoke emerges from another section of the burning vessel.

CENTCOM said it would not halt its mission to sink Iran’s navy.

US President Donald Trump also issued a warning to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), urging it to lay down arms and surrender or face what he described as “certain death”. He also called on Iranian diplomats to “defect”, offering what he described as “diplomatic privileges” and urging them to “be on the right side of history”.

Trump was quoted as saying: “Now is the time to stand up for the Iranian people and help save your country… Accept the privileges. We will give you the privileges. You will be completely safe with all protections… or face certain death, and I do not want to see that.”

Video link: https://x.com/kyg_best/status/2029741586213441960?s=20