Baht weakens to 31.77 as dollar gains on war fears

The baht opened at 31.77 against the US dollar, weakening in line with the stronger dollar as safe-haven demand increased amid the war in the Middle East, with markets now watching US employment data and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate direction.

Dr Kanchana Chokpaisansin, head of research at Kasikorn Research Centre Co Ltd, said the baht opened this morning at 31.77 baht to the dollar, weakening from the previous close of 31.60.

The move was in line with the strengthening of the US dollar amid concerns over tensions in the Middle East, which have encouraged safe-haven buying across global financial markets.

The dollar also drew support from a rise in the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, which climbed close to 4.14%, after markets scaled back expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.



Investors are increasingly concerned that higher oil prices could add to inflationary pressure in the period ahead.