Chulalongkorn Hospital succeeds with nerve stimulation surgery for sleep apnoea

King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, The Thai Red Cross Society, has announced a major medical milestone.

It is the first hospital in Thailand and the fourth in Asia to successfully perform surgery on patients with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) using Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation (HGNS).

The procedure has helped transform the lives of patients who cannot tolerate continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), allowing them to sleep soundly again and become free of the disorder.

Assoc Prof Dr Jiruth Sriratanaban, Director of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, The Thai Red Cross Society, said the medical team had successfully applied the HGNS technique, which is supported by research demonstrating long-term effectiveness, to treat OSA patients for the first time in Thailand and as the fourth centre in Asia.

The hospital is now ready to offer this treatment to patients who meet the clinical indications, expanding treatment options and improving quality of life in line with its mission to advance care through the most modern medical technology.

Prof Naricha Chirakalwasan, head of the Sleep Medicine Centre at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, The Thai Red Cross Society, and president of the Sleep Society of Thailand, added that obstructive sleep apnoea affects up to 14% of the general population.