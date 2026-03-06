Thailand tops Asia for women CEOs, doubling regional average

As the world is increasingly driven by the power of women, Thailand’s success on the global stage deserves closer attention after it claimed the top spot for the highest proportion of women chief executives in Asia.
UN Women stressed that this is not simply a matter of equality, but a “strategic weapon” that can help Thai businesses withstand volatility and build long-term sustainability.
Collaboration between UN Women, IFC and the Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative
Sara D'anzeo, sustainable finance consultant at UN Women, said at the EmpowerHERAsia Leadership Forum 2026: Write Your Next Chapter, organised by The CrestHaus, that women’s role in Asia’s business sector has drawn strong attention to Thailand’s corporate landscape after survey findings showed that the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has a female CEO ratio of 14%.
This is the highest in the region and twice the Asian average of 7%, while the regional average for women serving on corporate boards stands at 18%.
Why are women leaders a turning point for business?
Thailand’s rise as a leader in this area carries significance far beyond the numbers. It signals the capacity, credibility and capability of women leaders at the highest level. According to the data cited, having women in executive positions brings measurable benefits, including:
A hidden asset in building national resilience, women’s participation is no longer optional in a world marked by uncertainty, from global conflict and economic volatility to climate change and demographic shifts linked to ageing societies. For countries seeking to remain competitive, including Thailand, it is essential.
Women leaders and women entrepreneurs have been described as critical ingredients in building national resilience, particularly at a time when infrastructure must be upgraded to respond to rapid global change.
UN Women believes that Thailand’s next important step is to move from having representation at the top to creating systemic influence, so that the vision of women leaders can genuinely shape corporate strategy, investment and the direction of sustainable growth.
International backing to reinforce the progress
To build on this success, UN Women, with support from the Australian government, has launched the Re Together project in Thailand.
The initiative works with the private sector to develop gender-responsive value chains, promote sustainable procurement and advance family-care policies in the workplace. These measures are designed to reduce the burden of care and support women in progressing more securely in their careers.
In closing, UN Women delivered a message to Thai business leaders that gender equality is “the most underused business opportunity of our time”. Purpose-driven leadership, which sees profit and social responsibility as mutually reinforcing, will be a key factor in creating long-term value for both companies and Thai society.