Thailand tops Asia for women CEOs, doubling regional average

As the world is increasingly driven by the power of women, Thailand’s success on the global stage deserves closer attention after it claimed the top spot for the highest proportion of women chief executives in Asia.

UN Women stressed that this is not simply a matter of equality, but a “strategic weapon” that can help Thai businesses withstand volatility and build long-term sustainability.

Collaboration between UN Women, IFC and the Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative

Sara D'anzeo, sustainable finance consultant at UN Women, said at the EmpowerHERAsia Leadership Forum 2026: Write Your Next Chapter, organised by The CrestHaus, that women’s role in Asia’s business sector has drawn strong attention to Thailand’s corporate landscape after survey findings showed that the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has a female CEO ratio of 14%.

This is the highest in the region and twice the Asian average of 7%, while the regional average for women serving on corporate boards stands at 18%.